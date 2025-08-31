GMC reviews air pollution action plan under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With air pollution levels in Guwahati emerging as a growing concern, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday held a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the Action Plan for Control of Air Pollution under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The meeting, chaired by GMC Commissioner Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, brought together senior officials and representatives of multiple stakeholder departments, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts.

Among the key participants were Joint Commissioner Mrinal Borah; Assistant Commissioner Ambarish Borah; senior officials from GMDA, DDMA Kamrup (M), Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA), NHAI, District Transport Office, PWD, DICC, and the Forest Department.

The deliberations stressed stricter enforcement of pollution-control measures, reducing vehicular emissions, curbing dust from construction sites, and expanding green cover in the city. Officials also underlined the importance of long-term strategies and public participation to achieve cleaner air.

“The fight against air pollution demands a holistic approach with collective responsibility from all stakeholders,” officials said, reaffirming the city’s commitment to safeguarding air quality.

Also Read: Assam's Sivasagar Hosts NCAP Workshop to Tackle Air Pollution, Engage Youth and Experts

Also Watch: