GMC issues warrant against properties having Rs 2 crore pending arrears of property tax

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its efforts to boost property tax collection and enforce trade licence regulations within the city. In a significant move to address property tax defaulters, GMC issued warrants on February 18 against more than 50 properties with outstanding arrears exceeding Rs. 2 crore.

According to a press release from the Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, the move is part of a comprehensive strategy to address property tax evasion. The warrants have been issued against properties with unpaid arrears totaling more than Rs. 2 crore, and if the dues are not settled promptly, the properties may be attached under sections 189(1) and 189(2) of the Guwahati Municipal Act 1971. The GMC urges all Guwahati citizens to fulfil their property tax obligations.

This initiative follows the GMC's recent crackdown on businesses operating without the requisite trade licenses. On February 16, the municipal body conducted targeted operations, resulting in fines for non-compliance.

AD Service Centre, situated on N.C. Road, faced a penalty of Rs. 40,000 for operating without a trade licence for the sale of two-wheelers. Similarly, A R Steel Trading on Lokhra Road incurred penalties for operating without an appropriate trade license. Further, Madan Lal Pareek incurred fines for conducting two businesses on Lokhra Road with only one trade licence, a violation of municipal regulations.

Property owners and businesses are strongly urged to settle outstanding dues and obtain the necessary licences to avoid legal repercussions. The GMC remains adamant in its mission to create a well-regulated and law-abiding urban environment in Guwahati.

