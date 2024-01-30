Sivasagar: Rationality in Municipality Property Tax hike demanded in a public meeting held in Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj

GAURISAGAR: The Municipality Taxpaying citizens of Sivasagar district protested against the irrational assessment of Municipality Property tax in a public meeting held in Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj on Monday.

The newly-formed Sivasagar Paura Kardata Nagarik Moncha (SPKNM) with Manoj Kumar Borthakur as president, Dilip Kumar Saikia as executive president and Arabinda Baruah as the secretary.

The committee expressed concern over the indifference attitude shown to the taxpayers’ demand to re-assess the property tax in the wake of numerous complaints from a section of the citizens. The Municipality Property Tax was levied as per the CPWD rates instead of the APWD rate which has caused dissatisfaction among the taxpayers. In an earlier meeting held on December 20, the Sivasagar Municipality Borad chairperson Mrinalee Konwar, and the then Executive Officer assured the taxpayers of levying 7.5 p.c. increase on the existing tax slabs, but most of the complainants informed the meeting that the increase was more than 100 p.c. in many cases. Further, they alleged that there is no uniformity in tax collection by the Municipality Board. The meeting was addressed by Pradip Bordoloi, Samsul Barik, Pranjal Rajguru, Rajani Changkakoty and others. The speakers, in their speech, expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Municipality Board provided their tax assessment procedure becomes rational and transparent. The meeting entrusted the responsibility of drafting the constitution to a select committee headed by the president. Earlier in the meeting, through a resolution, condoled the demise of educationist Sudhalata Bhuyan.

Also Read:Assam: 49 BSF seized 18 Cattle worth Rs 2.08 lakh from Indo-Bangladesh international border

Also Watch: