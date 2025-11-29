Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) imposes fines for waste dumping on roads

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a firm move to curb irresponsible waste disposal, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) imposed penalties of Rs 25,000 and Rs 3,000 on individuals who dumped garbage on the road. GMC officials conducted an inspection drive in the area and took immediate action against the violators. The Corporation reiterated that strict enforcement would continue to ensure better waste management across the city. Urging citizens to cooperate, GMC stated that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility and requested residents to dispose of waste only at designated points. The Corporation further emphasized that collective efforts are essential to keep Guwahati clean and hygienic.

