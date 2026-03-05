GMC Launches Cleanliness Drive Across GS Road, Panjabari and Ananda Nagar

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted an extensive cleanliness drive across several busy areas of the city on Tuesday, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve urban sanitation and public hygiene.
The drive covered GS Road in the Christian Basti area, Panjabari, Ananda Nagar, and Prophasar Road — all high-traffic stretches with dense residential and commercial activity.
Sanitation workers carried out sweeping, drain cleaning, garbage removal, and clearing of accumulated waste from roadsides and public spaces across the targeted areas.
GMC officials said the initiative is aimed at addressing hygiene concerns in zones that see heavy footfall, while also reinforcing the need for public cooperation in keeping the city clean.
The civic body has urged residents and business establishments to avoid littering and follow proper waste disposal practices to ensure that cleanliness is maintained beyond the drive itself.
By focusing on key commercial and residential hubs, the GMC says it is working toward a cleaner and litter-free Guwahati on a sustained basis.
