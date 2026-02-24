Guwahati: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya joins Cleanliness Drive

GUWAHATI: Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday joined a cleanliness drive at Latasil playground in Guwahati along with GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania as part of Seva Sankalp Saptah launched by Lok Bhavan on February 21.

The Governor lauded the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for improving the city's national cleanliness ranking to 44 in 2025 from 402 earlier and congratulated the Mayor, his team and sanitation workers. He highlighted the significance of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and urged citizens, especially the youth, to make cleanliness a way of life, stated a press release.

