GMC Launches Swachh Durga Puja Competition 2026 to Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will hold the Swachh Durga Puja Competition 2026 from October 16 to 21 to encourage cleanliness and environmentally friendly celebrations across the city.

At a meeting at its Betkuchi office on Friday, GMC officials outlined the rules for participating puja committees. Each committee must provide four dustbins in green, blue, red and either black or yellow, maintain cleanliness at the pandal and surrounding areas, and avoid plastic and intoxicating substances. Durga Puja celebrations on roads will not be permitted.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania urged puja committees to cooperate with the civic body's cleanliness drive. Official said the corporation had organised the competition for four years to promote hygiene and public awareness during the festival, while Additional Commissioner Pranab Dutta explained the guidelines. The GMC will award 175 puja committees, comprising 25 first-prize winners, 50 second-prize winners and 100 third-prize winners. The prizes will be distributed during Kali Puja. A committee under an additional commissioner will inspect the venues and assess them against the prescribed cleanliness standards. The corporation has also encouraged committees to use light purple, a colour associated with Assam's state flower, the foxtail orchid. Interested committees must submit their application forms to the GMC office by October 13.

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