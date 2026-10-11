Assam: Adatari Navratri Durga Puja Enters 60th Year in Barkhetri of Nalbari District

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The historic Adatari Navratri Durga Puja in Barkhetri, Nalbari district, has entered its 60th year. Established by Nityananda Brahmachari, the annual religious festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour at the Barkhetri Navratri Durga Temple in Adatari.

According to the organising committee, the 11-day celebration will feature daily rituals, Chandipath, homa, Ojapali performances, devotional songs by women, and distribution of prasad. Evening programmes will include aarti and Nagara Naam performances by invited artistes and groups from different places.

The main attraction of the festival will be the Kumari Puja, scheduled for October 20 at noon. During the ritual, nine girls below the age of nine will be worshipped as the nine forms of Goddess Durga-Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

The 11-day festivities will conclude on October 21 with Dashami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and the ceremonial immersion of the deity.

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