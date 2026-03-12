GMC Warns Guwahati Property Owners: Pay Tax by March 31 or Face 20% Penalty and Attachment

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued an advisory urging all property owners in the city to clear their outstanding property taxes on or before March 31, 2026, warning of financial penalties and legal consequences for those who miss the deadline.

According to the civic body, property owners who fail to pay their dues within the stipulated deadline will be liable to pay a 20 per cent penalty on the outstanding amount.

GMC further warned that continued non-payment could result in stricter action, including the attachment of the property under Sections 188 and 189 of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1971.

Officials said the reminder has been issued as financial year 2025-26 nears its end, and that timely collection of property taxes is essential for the smooth delivery of civic services and infrastructure development across the city.

