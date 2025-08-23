Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) holds Meet on waste management and preparations for puja

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday held a special meeting under the chairmanship of Mayor Mrigen Sarania, attended by GMC Commissioner Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, Mayor-in-Council Members, Ward Councillors, and senior officials.

The meeting discussed strategies for revenue augmentation, preparation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming Durga Puja, and strengthening ward-level segregation of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) under the ‘Sikun Guwahati, Mur Guwahati’ initiative.

On the occasion, certificates were awarded to children of Safai Mitras who successfully completed beautician skill training courses. GMC also distributed safety kits to sanitation workers and released magazines showcasing three years of the Corporation’s achievements in Swachhata, civic development, and reforms.

Officials reaffirmed GMC’s commitment to citizen-friendly initiatives, sustainable waste practices, and improved civic management with the vision of building a cleaner, greener, and more efficient Guwahati.

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Clears Clogged Drain at Lakhtokia

Also Watch: