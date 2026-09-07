GMC Scrutinises Field Assessment Findings under Swachh Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) held the final evaluation meeting for the Swachh Guwahati Competition at its Betkuchi office to review findings from field assessments across participating areas.

During the session, the Swachh Guwahati Assessment Committee presented assessment reports, score sheets, photographic evidence, and parameter-wise findings to the Core Committee for detailed scrutiny and final evaluation.

These deliberations are set to determine the final rankings for the participating localities, with the competition aiming to promote cleanliness, effective waste management, and community participation in keeping Guwahati clean.

The evaluation also highlighted and recognized the efforts and initiatives by different areas that contributed to improved sanitation and civic cleanliness.

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