Guwahati: GMC hands over 29.6 tonnes of seized single-use plastic for recycling

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its drive against single-use plastic in the city, with 29,620 kg of seized plastic recently handed over for recycling and further processing. The seized single-use plastic was handed over to MS Prime Poly Industries at Bamunimaidam as part of the civic body’s ongoing efforts to curb the use of banned and environmentally harmful plastic items and promote responsible waste management.

The GMC has been taking sustained measures to reduce plastic pollution in Guwahati through enforcement activities and the seizure of single-use plastic materials. Officials said the responsible recycling of the seized plastic was an important step towards preventing the material from entering drains, water bodies and other public spaces, while also ensuring that the recovered plastic was put to productive use.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening waste management practices and encouraging greater public participation in reducing plastic consumption. The civic body said continued enforcement and the proper disposal or recycling of seized plastic would contribute towards creating a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Guwahati.

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