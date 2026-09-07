GMC Undertakes Roof Casting at Sanatan Dharma Sabha in Ward 38 to Boost Local Infrastructure

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has reinforced its commitment to community development by undertaking roof casting work at the Sanatan Dharma Sabha in Ward No. 38.

The project, carried out in the presence of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and Ward No. 38 Councillor Sasanka Jyoti Deka, aims to enhance local infrastructure for residents.

According to GMC officials, the initiative is funded by resources allocated through the 15th Finance Commission from the Councillor's Fund. The corporation emphasised that such projects are integral to its ongoing efforts to improve community facilities and address infrastructure needs at the ward level across the city.

Also Read: Guwahati: GMC hands over 29.6 tonnes of seized single-use plastic for recycling