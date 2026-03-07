GMC Urges Guwahati Residents to Dispose Waste Responsibly Ahead of Monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a fresh appeal to residents to take responsibility for how they dispose of household waste — warning that plastic dumped into drains remains one of the biggest triggers of urban flooding in the city.

The civic body is currently running a large-scale pre-monsoon drive to de-silt and clean drainage channels across Guwahati. But officials say that without public cooperation, even the most thorough cleaning effort can be undone within days.

