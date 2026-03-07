GMC Urges Guwahati Residents to Dispose Waste Responsibly Ahead of Monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a fresh appeal to residents to take responsibility for how they dispose of household waste — warning that plastic dumped into drains remains one of the biggest triggers of urban flooding in the city.
The civic body is currently running a large-scale pre-monsoon drive to de-silt and clean drainage channels across Guwahati. But officials say that without public cooperation, even the most thorough cleaning effort can be undone within days.
According to GMC officials, plastic bottles and bags thrown into drainage channels create blockages that disrupt the natural flow of water. During heavy rainfall, these choke points cause waterlogging and flash floods in several parts of the city.
"While our teams are working continuously to clean and de-silt the city's drains, the problem of plastic waste being thrown into drainage channels remains a major challenge," a GMC official said.
The official noted that even after extensive cleaning operations, fresh dumping of plastic waste quickly reverses the progress made, leaving neighbourhoods vulnerable when the rains arrive.
The GMC has outlined a few straightforward actions it wants every household to adopt. Residents are being asked to segregate waste at source, compost kitchen and wet waste at home, hand over dry and plastic waste through the door-to-door municipal collection service, and avoid burning dry waste, which contributes to air pollution.
Officials stressed that these are small, manageable steps that can have a significant impact on the city's overall sanitation and flood preparedness.
"Every citizen has a role to play in maintaining a cleaner and safer city. Composting wet waste and avoiding the burning of dry waste are small but impactful steps that can help reduce pollution and improve our waste management system," the official added.
On the ground, locals appear to share the concern. A resident of the GS Road area said that if everyone disposed of waste responsibly, drains would stay clear and monsoon flooding could be reduced significantly. "Civic awareness among people is very important," the resident added.
GMC wrapped up its appeal with a simple message that captures the stakes: "A clear drain means a dry street for everyone during the monsoon."
The corporation urged citizens to join the effort toward a Swachh Guwahati through collective responsibility and more sustainable everyday habits.