Will Guwahati be ready? New SWM rules introduce four-stream waste segregation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The newly introduced Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2026 have brought a significant change in the way household waste is managed, making segregation at source mandatory through a four-stream system. While the move aims to strengthen scientific waste disposal and improve urban cleanliness, questions remain about public awareness and implementation on the ground.

As per the new guidelines, residents must segregate waste into four categories using designated coloured bins. The green bin will be used for wet waste such as leftover food and soiled wrappers. The blue bin will be meant for dry waste, including plastic, paper and metal. The red bin will be used for sanitary waste such as sanitary pads and nappies. Meanwhile, the black bin will be reserved for special-care medical waste.

The revised system seeks to streamline waste collection and promote better recycling and safe disposal practices. Officials believe that proper segregation at the household level can significantly reduce the burden on dumping sites and enhance resource recovery.

However, in Guwahati, concerns are being raised about the level of awareness among citizens. Many residents remain unclear about the differences between dry, wet, sanitary and medical waste. Without proper understanding and participation, experts say the new rules may face practical challenges.

Another major question is how the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will operationalize the system. Successful implementation will require extensive public awareness campaigns, distribution of appropriate bins, training for sanitation workers and strict monitoring during waste collection. If collection vehicles mix segregated waste again, the entire effort could lose its purpose.

While the SWM Rules 2026 mark a progressive step towards sustainable waste management, their success in Guwahati will depend largely on coordinated action between the GMC and citizens. Whether the city embraces the change or the initiative remains only on paper will become clear in the months ahead.

