GMC Warns of Property Attachment for Unpaid Tax, Sends SMS Alerts to Defaulters
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has stepped up its property tax collection drive, sending SMS alerts to residents with outstanding dues and warning that non-payment could lead to property attachment and legal action.
Many Guwahati residents have recently received the following message from the civic body: "Respected Guwahatians, Under Sec. 189 of the GMC Act, failure to pay property tax may result in attachment of property. Pay immediately on gmcpropertytax.com."
GMC officials said the reminder campaign is part of a broader effort to improve tax compliance and strengthen municipal revenue — funds that go directly toward maintaining roads, drainage systems, waste management, street lighting, and other essential civic services across the city.
"Timely payment of property tax is essential for the city's development," a GMC official said, adding that the revenue generated is reinvested into urban infrastructure and sanitation.
The corporation clarified that the SMS alerts are intended to create awareness and give residents an opportunity to clear dues before stricter enforcement measures are initiated under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1971.
Property owners can pay their taxes online through the official portal at gmcpropertytax.com, or visit designated GMC offices for offline payment.
The GMC has also advised residents to keep their property records updated to ensure smooth tax assessment and avoid complications in the future.
The civic body has appealed to all property owners to fulfil their civic responsibility and clear any pending dues at the earliest to avoid penalties or legal proceedings.