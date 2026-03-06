GMC Warns of Property Attachment for Unpaid Tax, Sends SMS Alerts to Defaulters

GMC officials said the reminder campaign is part of a broader effort to improve tax compliance and strengthen municipal revenue — funds that go directly toward maintaining roads, drainage systems, waste management, street lighting, and other essential civic services across the city.

"Timely payment of property tax is essential for the city's development," a GMC official said, adding that the revenue generated is reinvested into urban infrastructure and sanitation.

The corporation clarified that the SMS alerts are intended to create awareness and give residents an opportunity to clear dues before stricter enforcement measures are initiated under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1971.