Guwahati

GMCH explores expansion of robotic surgery services in high-level meet with Medanta expert

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) held a high-level meeting on robotic surgery and advanced surgical technology with Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Oncosurgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta Hospital.
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) held a high-level meeting on robotic surgery and advanced surgical technology with Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Oncosurgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta Hospital.

The meeting focused on knowledge sharing and mentoring beyond surgical skills and was attended by the Joint Secretary of the Medical Education and Research Department, the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent and Superintendent of GMCH, and more than 20 faculty members from the CTVS, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Surgery departments.

Dr Kumar, who has extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotic thoracic surgery, shared practical insights on expanding and strengthening robotic surgical services at GMCH.

Also Read: Assam, Medanta sign MoU to establish robotic surgery centre at GMCH

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