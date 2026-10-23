GMCH records 114 road accident patients during Durga Puja in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) registered 114 road accident patients between October 16 and 21 during the Durga Puja period, with nine people brought dead to the hospital, GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said.

Addressing the media, Choudhury said 82 of the 114 patients were admitted to the hospital, including 67 men and 15 women. Of the nine people brought dead, eight were adult men and one was an adult woman.

He said the number of road accident patients registered at GMCH had declined by around 15 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to Choudhury, nearly 20 per cent of the admitted patients were in serious condition, with some requiring treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Head injuries were among the most common injuries, while some patients also suffered internal trauma requiring surgical or orthopaedic intervention.

The highest number of patients belonged to the 15-30 age group, which accounted for 37 of the 82 admitted patients. Choudhury said around 70 per cent of the accident patients had been travelling on two-wheelers, while the remaining 30 per cent had been travelling in cars.

Most patients were from Guwahati and nearby areas, while around 20 per cent were referred by ambulance from places such as Tezpur, Jorhat, Nalbari and Barpeta. The hospital also treated 11 patients aged between five and 15 years during the period.