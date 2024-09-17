GMCH Superintendent Proposes High Surveillance On Guwahati Flyover

GUWAHATI: Traffic violations on flyovers are on the rise in Guwahati and it leads to road safety getting compromised more often than not.

In this regard, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has proposed a solution to this prevalent issue. The senior official has suggested the installation of surveillance cameras to improve traffic safety and enforce the law more effectively.

This will ensure that reckless driving which jeopardizes public safety will be better monitored in high-traffic areas of the city.

The superintendent raised serious concerns regarding increasing number of traffic violations on the flyover, which links important areas of the city.