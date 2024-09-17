GMCH Superintendent Proposes High Surveillance On Guwahati Flyover

GUWAHATI: Traffic violations on flyovers are on the rise in Guwahati and it leads to road safety getting compromised more often than not.
In this regard, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has proposed a solution to this prevalent issue. The senior official has suggested the installation of surveillance cameras to improve traffic safety and enforce the law more effectively.
This will ensure that reckless driving which jeopardizes public safety will be better monitored in high-traffic areas of the city.
The superintendent raised serious concerns regarding increasing number of traffic violations on the flyover, which links important areas of the city.
Violators often get away with breaking traffic rules as these breaches often go unchecked in the absence of proper surveillance. This inturn poses serious risks to pedestrians, drivers, and commuters.
He emphasized on the need for continuous monitoring to prevent reckless behavior and ensure stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.
“Installing cameras on the flyover will help track violators and ensure that those breaking traffic rules are held accountable,” the GMCH official said.
It is intended to bring down the number of accidents and improve the overall road safety in Guwahati, especially on the city’s busy flyovers.
Local authorities have been requested to take this recommendation into consideration and team-up with traffic police to set up surveillance systems in strategic locations. Citizens are also calling for stricter action against habitual offenders.
As Guwahati continues to expand, managing its traffic flow and ensuring public safety remain top priorities for the city’s administration. The implementation of surveillance cameras could be a crucial step toward achieving safer roads for all.
