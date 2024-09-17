Assam BJP Leader Arrested For Attempting To Molest Minor Girl In Cachar

CACHAR: In a shocking turn of event, a local BJP leader was apprehended by the police in Assam's Cachar district after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The sexual offender identified as 55-year-old Mayazul Ali Laskar was nabbed from the Lailapur area of Cachar district in Assam. As per reports, the culprit happens to be an active panchayat-level BJP leader.

The harrowing ordeal unfolded when Laskar allegedly attempted to molest the minor who came to his shop which is located near the school to buy some stationary items.

He tried to pull her inside the shop but fortunately, the girl managed to escape the atrocity, following which, she confessed about the traumatic experience to a teacher.