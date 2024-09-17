Assam BJP Leader Arrested For Attempting To Molest Minor Girl In Cachar

CACHAR: In a shocking turn of event, a local BJP leader was apprehended by the police in Assam's Cachar district after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The sexual offender identified as 55-year-old Mayazul Ali Laskar was nabbed from the Lailapur area of Cachar district in Assam. As per reports, the culprit happens to be an active panchayat-level BJP leader.
The harrowing ordeal unfolded when Laskar allegedly attempted to molest the minor who came to his shop which is located near the school to buy some stationary items.
He tried to pull her inside the shop but fortunately, the girl managed to escape the atrocity, following which, she confessed about the traumatic experience to a teacher.
Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the teachers immediately apprised about this incident to the girl’s father, who sought the police's assistance to punish the culprit.
Laskar was arrested by the police based on the complaint and a detailed probe to uncover further details into this case has been initiated.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that occurred earlier last month, a girl residing in Nilpore Tea Estate was allegedly molested by another youth from the same garden in Assam's Biswanath district. The girl was returning home after completing her duty when the incident happened.
Subsequently, when the victim’s brother came to know about the incident, he, along with his accomplices, bashed the boy severely leading to critical injuries.
The accused, identified as Krishna Basowar, was recovered by his relatives and was later rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital where he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.
In another similar incident, the police arrested two persons for allegedly sexually molesting a girl in Dibrugarh. The incident unfolded when the girl, who works in a private shop, was returning to her home in Milan Nagar. Two persons came in a bike and molested her.
The apprehended accused had been identified as Tanmoy Rajbaruah and Biman Saikia.
