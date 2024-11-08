GMCH to Hold Conference on Clinical Psychology in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is about to mark a historic day in mental health with the region’s first-ever conference on clinical psychology! The conference, focusing on the theme, “An Integrative Approach: New Trends in Clinical Psychology” is being organized by GMCH’s Department of Clinical Psychology in collaboration with Department of Psychiatry in partnership with National Mental Health Programme, NHM Assam. This event will bring together over 150 attendees, including mental health professionals and students from Northeast India and other states of the country.

The academic bonanza includes talks by eminent speakers, Dr. Jamuna Rajeswaran, Dr Brindha Sitaram, Dr Anish Cherian and Dr. Shantala Hedge, from the premier institute of national importance, NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

These events will be followed by a panel discussion on Community Mental Health. Some more important events of the conference include a Scientific Update Magazine Release and Hands-On Workshops and Research Presentations and Formation of the Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) North East Chapter.

Also Read: Guwahati: National Conference on Physiotherapy Underway at GMCH Auditorium