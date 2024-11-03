Guwahati: National Conference on Physiotherapy Underway at GMCH Auditorium

Guwahati: A national conference of Physiotherapy was organized on November 2 and November 3 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Auditorium. The Inauguration programme was graced by Dr A.K. Baishya, Principle-cum-chief superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Ms Barnali Sarma ACS, secretary to the Government of Assam, Health and Family welfare Department, Dr V.P. Gupta, Retired Physiotherapist, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Anil Mahanta, retired professor GMCH, Dr. Jaydev Sarma, Vice Principal, GMCH. A souvenir was released on the occasion, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: GMCH Superintendent Clarifies - No Monkeypox Cases in Guwahati