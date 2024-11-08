GNB Flyover Construction Causes Chaos in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ongoing construction of the GNB Flyover has brought Maniram Dewan Road in Chandmari to a standstill, causing massive disruptions to commuters. A section of the road caved in early Thursday morning, prompting an immediate diversion of traffic without prior notice.

The Public Works Department is scrambling to fill the massive pit, but the damage is already done. The crucial connector to Ulubari, Panbazar, and Fancy Bazar has been narrowed, leading to severe traffic congestion during peak hours.

Commuters, including patients visiting nearby hospitals and dispensaries, are facing significant difficulties. “Movement on that potholed road is extremely risky,” said a public, highlighting the increased risk of accidents.

Commercial vehicles, despite no-parking signs, are exacerbating the congestion. “We often face challenges due to unethical parking,” said a resident, acknowledging the need for road broadening. However, the construction process has become a nightmare for locals.

Traffic officials describe the situation as “haphazard” and a frequent occurrence. With the 1.5 km stretch from Chandmari colony to Industrial Estate Road affected, residents are demanding swift action to resolve the issue.

Urgent measures are needed to address the traffic congestion, ensure timely completion of the flyover, and provide alternative routes to minimize the impact on daily life.

