Guwahati: Traffic plan issued during Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8 in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In view of the Chhat Puja festival on November 7 and 8, 2024, DCP (Traffic), Guwahati issued the following regulations on the movement of vehicular traffic to be effective in Guwahati with effect from 1 p.m. of November 7 till the departure of the devotees from the different puja locations on November 8, 2024.

n Restrictions

1. No movement of commercial goods-carrying vehicles or other heavy vehicles shall be allowed within Guwahati City from noon on November 7 until the completion of the rituals on November 8, 2024.

2. No vehicles, except the vehicles carrying the puja materials along with devotees, shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road between Machkhowa Point and Chief Justice Bungalow Point.

3. Slow-moving vehicles like hand carts, rickshaws, and pony carts shall not be allowed to ply from Machkhowa Point to Chief Justice Bungalow Point on M.G. Road from 11 a.m. on November 7 till departure of devotees from Sukreswar Ghat on November 8, 2024, until completion of the rituals. This restriction will not be applicable for slow-moving vehicles used by the devotees for carrying puja materials.

4. All city buses coming from Khanapara side towards Bharalumukh side will take G.S. Road-AT Road, and they will not take a turn towards Panbazar through Panhazar ROB.

5. No heavy vehicle, including inter-district buses and red-coloured rural service buses operating under ASTC (except city buses and vehicles carrying devotees), coming from Jalukhari shall be allowed to enter the ity. All these vehicles will be diverted via NH-27 in Jalukbari.

6. On the stretch of HB Road from Sani Mandir to Panbazar Police Point, traffic shall be allowed to ply on both sides.

7. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked inside Lachit Ghat.

n Diversions

1. All vehicles, including city buses, coming from Bharalumukh side towards Panbazar/Chandmari side will be diverted at Machkhowa on elevated corridor points towards HB Road (via TRP Road) or AT Road. Thereafter, the vehicles going towards Chandmari/Latasil via HB Road shall take a left turn at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point and move via FC Road. No buses will move towards RBI.

2. All vehicles, including city buses, coming from Chandmari side towards Panhazar/Bharalurnukh/Jalukbari side shall be diverted at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point towards HB Road and proceed to the Bharalumukh side.

3. All light vehicles coming from Uzanbazar/Latasil side towards Bharalumukh side shall be diverted at Planetarium Point towards Lamb Road, F.C. Road, Tayebulla Point, GNB Road, District Library, and take a left turn at N.B. Hall (Session Court) Point.

n Parking of vehicles

1. The vehicles carrying devotees from Bharalumukh side shall be allowed to park their vehicles at Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road, and the market side of MG Road.

2. At Sonaram HS School Ghat, all vehicles shall be parked inside the field.

n No-Parking

1. AT Road from Bharalumukh to Panbazar overbridge south point will be kept clear of parked vehicles from 7 a.m. on November 7 until completion of the rituals on November 8, 2024.

2. On MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, HB Road, and TRP Road, parking of vehicles shall not be allowed.

3. No truck or heavy commercial vehicle shall be allowed to park at TRP Road Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, Kedar Road, MS Road, etc., from 7 a.m. on November 7 until completion of the rituals on November 8, 2024.

