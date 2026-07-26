GNRC Hospitals hosts Summer CME 2026 in Guwahati, focuses on advances in headache medicine

GUWAHATI: GNRC Hospitals successfully conducted Summer CME 2026 — “Update on Headache” — on Saturday at the Conference Hall, NEDFi Convention Centre, Guwahati. The event brought together physicians, neurologists, postgraduate trainees, and healthcare professionals for an academic forum dedicated to advancing knowledge and improving patient care in headache medicine. Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, Chairman and Managing Director, GNRC Group of Hospitals, served as Chief Patron of the event that was graced by Dr Anup Kumar Barman, Vice Chancellor, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, as the chief guest, a press release said.

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