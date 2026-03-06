Gogoi Calls BJP Hypocritical for Seeking AIUDF Support After Years of Targeting It

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the BJP of rank hypocrisy after three AIUDF MLAs signed the nomination papers of NDA candidate and UPPL chief Pramod Boro for the third Rajya Sabha seat.

Gogoi said the development exposed the BJP's "power-centric politics" in stark terms — arguing that a party the Chief Minister spent years denouncing as communal had suddenly become acceptable the moment the BJP needed numbers.

