Gogoi Calls BJP Hypocritical for Seeking AIUDF Support After Years of Targeting It

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the BJP of rank hypocrisy after three AIUDF MLAs signed the nomination papers of NDA candidate and UPPL chief Pramod Boro for the third Rajya Sabha seat.
Gogoi said the development exposed the BJP's "power-centric politics" in stark terms — arguing that a party the Chief Minister spent years denouncing as communal had suddenly become acceptable the moment the BJP needed numbers.
Gogoi catalogued what he described as a sustained campaign by CM Sarma against the AIUDF and the minority community more broadly.
He said Sarma had repeatedly urged people to fear the AIUDF at public meetings and rallies, used terms such as "Miyan" and "Osinaki" in political speeches, and backed eviction drives and what Gogoi called "bulldozer politics" — all aimed at drawing a sharp dividing line in society.
Against that backdrop, Gogoi framed the BJP's reliance on AIUDF MLAs — Karimuddin Barbhuiya, Nizamuddin Choudhury, and Zakir Hussain Laskar — as a direct contradiction that demands an answer.
"If AIUDF truly poses a threat to Assam, why did the BJP have to depend on their support to ensure the victory of NDA candidate Pramod Boro?" Gogoi asked. "And if AIUDF is not a threat, then were the Chief Minister's speeches all this time nothing but fear-mongering?"
Gogoi was equally pointed about what he sees as a pattern in Sarma's political behaviour.
"The Chief Minister often speaks about ideology and principles, but the moment power comes under threat, those principles disappear," he said, adding that for a leader who claims to protect Assam, securing his political position now appears to take precedence over everything else.