Golaghat District Congress Committee chief Dadu Taye loses his party post after meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Golaghat District Congress Committee (DCC) president Dadu Taye had to lose his DCC post, besides receiving a show-cause notice from the APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) for meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Golaghat recently.

The controversy over Dadu Taye erupted after he felicitated the Chief Minister with a gamoa at a function in the Golaghat district recently. Taking that incident seriously, the APPC issued a show-case notice asking him why he shouldn't be expelled from the party. The notice asked Taye to respond to the show-cause notice within 72 hours.

The notice further said, "At a time when several Congress party leaders have joined the BJP, and when the BJP is trying to create confusion in such a situation, this (Taye meeting the CM) spreads wrong messages among the people about our party. The party can't accept your meeting with the Chief Minister in the dead of night. This is particularly tragic in light of the fact that APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah was physically attacked twice during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, under the implicit or explicit orders of the Chief Minister. You did not even deem it fit to consider the fact that his attackers are roaming free while our APCC president is being repeatedly interrogated by the Assam Police."

The notice further said, "Even if you had a genuine reason to meet the CM, you should have taken the party into confidence before taking such a step and could have informed the higher authority."

Meanwhile, the APCC appointed its general secretary, Golap Saikia, as the in-charge president of Golaghat DCC, replacing Dadu Taye.

