Golaghat police raid jewellery shop in Guwahati city, owner detained

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A police operation was conducted in Basistha following allegations related to purchase of stolen gold.

The raid was carried out at Asomi Jewellery located at Basistha Chariali.

According to information, the operation was initiated based on the confession of a thief arrested by Golaghat Police. During the operation, the owner of the jewellery shop, identified as Sarukan Baishya, was detained by police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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