Golap Borbora was a staunch advocate of socialist ideals: Yogendra Yadav

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: “The socialist and communist movements in India have played a pivotal role in deepening the democratic spirit of the country,” said eminent political thinker, writer, and socialist leader Yogendra Yadav while delivering the Golap Borbora Memorial Lecture at the KBR Auditorium, Cotton University, on Sunday.

The lecture, titled “Socialist Movement and Significance in Today’s India”, was organized by the Golap Borbora Birth Centenary Celebration Committee.

Reflecting on his association with Borbora, Yadav remarked, “Golap Borbora and I belong to the same Ram Manohar Lohia Gharana, and I knew him since my student days. He was a staunch advocate of socialist ideals. Though he had a brief stint as Assam Chief Minister, he initiated several people-centric reforms. The only property he ever owned was the house he lived in.”

Highlighting contemporary challenges, Yadav said democracy in India continues to face serious threats. Yadav noted that Indian socialism had evolved uniquely, shaped largely by Ram Manohar Lohia, who localised socialist thought by shifting its focus from purely economic class struggles to issues of caste, race, gender, and regional disparities.

Calling Lohia a true feminist, Yadav emphasized that he consistently advocated for affirmative action for women. “Socialism also champions decentralisation, self-reliance in energy, and development of border regions. What India needs today is renewed investment in healthy decentralisation,” he added.

Yadav also recalled Lohia’s opposition to the dominance of the English language and his belief in combining street struggles with parliamentary politics. Stressing the present-day global challenges, he remarked, “To tackle climate change, it is crucial to revisit the socialist tradition.”

On the politics of positivity, Yadav said, “Countering today’s challenges requires a deep-rooted political culture.”

Yadav concluded his lecture by paying heartfelt tribute to Golap Borbora, stating that “taking a pledge to uphold democracy would be the finest way to honour his legacy.”

The event also witnessed the release of two books—Rajarshi, a commemorative souvenir, unveiled by Dr Nomal Chandra Bora, and a collection of Golap Borbora’s writings, released by Dr Udayan Mishra. Ajoy Kumar Dutta, president of the Centenary Committee, presided over the function. Editors Mayur Bora and Dr Paramananda Majumdar also spoke on the occasion.

Abhishek Ranjan Singh, chairman of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Research Foundation, and Ramendra Narayan Sarma, secretary of the organizing committee, addressed the gathering. The programme concluded with closing remarks by senior journalist Prasanta Rajguru. The memorial lecture drew participation from different walks of life.

