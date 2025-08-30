Guwahati: Golap Borbora birth centenary celebration on Aug 31

Guwahati: The birth centenary celebration of Golap Borbora, renowned socialist leader, trade unionist, freedom fighter, former Chief Minister of Assam and former member of Rajya Sabha, will be held on August 31, at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium, Cotton University.

To mark the occasion, a souvenir will be released by Dr. Nomal Borah, Chairperson of GNRC, while a book on the selected writings of Golap Borbora will be released by Dr. Udayon Misra, former professor and Head of the Department of English, Dibrugarh University.

The Golap Borbora Birth Centenary Memorial Lecture will be delivered by noted socialist, political analyst and writer Yogendra Yadav on the topic “Socialist Movement & Relevance of Socialism in Today’s India.”

The event is being organized under the banner of the Golap Borbora Birth Centenary Celebration Committee with Ajoy Dutta as president, Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury as executive president, and Ramkrishna Sarma as general secretary, stated a press release.

