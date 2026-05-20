Gold ornaments stolen from employer's residence; 2 arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A theft involving a domestic worker has sparked concern in the Noonmati area of Guwahati. Murad Zaman, a resident of Noonmati, hired Rina Begum of Nijarapar as a domestic worker through an NGO named "Jibika Niyog Seva" (also reported as Jeevika Employment Services). On the very day she began work, a pair of gold earrings, three gold rings, and a gold chain went missing from the household.

After the family filed an FIR at Noonmati Police Station, Rina Begum was detained and interrogated. She confessed to the theft and revealed that she had sold the stolen gold to Dipjyoti Das of Noonmati Bapuji Nagar. Acting on this information, the police conducted a raid and arrested Dipjyoti Das from Sector-2, Noonmati, recovering Rs 1,91,500 in cash along with the stolen gold ornaments.

A case has been registered at Noonmati Police Station under Case No. 82/2026. Both Rina Begum and Dipjyoti Das were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of exercising caution when hiring domestic workers.

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