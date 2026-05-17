Gold worth around Rs 3 crore seized at New Bongaigaon station in joint GRP–RPF operation

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BONGAIGAON: Gold worth around Rs 3 crore was recovered on Saturday during a joint operation conducted by the GRP and RPF at New Bongaigaon railway station.

The operation was led by Nemi Chand Khokhar, Inspector of RPF, New Bongaigaon, and Sanjeev Choudhury, IC of New Bongaigaon GRP. The gold was recovered from a person identified as Prabin Sinha, who was travelling from Tinsukia to Mumbai in the general coach of the Down Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express. He was carrying the gold in his pockets.

According to police, the seized gold included biscuits and jewellery. A receipt worth Rs 1,17,68,027 was also recovered.

Police said that the recovered gold biscuits weighed 1.236 kg with a market value of Rs 2,71,00,404, while the jewellery weighed 808 grams and was valued at Rs 1,17,68,027.

During interrogation, Prabin Sinha said that an unidentified person had given him the gold for delivery to Mumbai.

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