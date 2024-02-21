Gold recovered from Brahmaputra Mail Express in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation carried out by the security agencies led to the seizure of a sizeable quantity of gold in Guwahati. 14 gold bars weighing a total of 280 grams were recovered from the Brahmaputra Mail Express at the Kamakhya Railway Station on Tuesday. 53-year-old Anil Chauhan from Laskar village under the Gwalior Police Station in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh had this gold in his possession.

