Gold worth around Rs 3 crore seized at Kamakhya Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough against gold smuggling, Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Kamakhya Railway station carried out an operation in Platform Number 2 of the railway station and recovered a total consignment of 27 gold biscuits. This consignment is believed to have been smuggled from Mumbai to Guwahati as the same was recovered from the possession of a young individual who arrived in the city from Mumbai. The market value of the recovered gold has been estimated to be close to Rs 3 crore.

