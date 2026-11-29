GUWAHATI: Train services on the Lumding-Badarpur single-line hill section under the Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) Lumding Division were disrupted after the wheels of a loaded wagon of a goods train derailed while it was running between Bandarkhal and Damchera stations on Friday night.

NFR opened help desks at various stations for stranded passengers and arranged ticket refunds. Food packets and drinking water were also provided to affected passengers.

Around 194 schoolchildren travelling to Sairang were stranded at Lumding station following train cancellations. The railway authorities provided them with dinner, breakfast and lunch and arranged special buses to transport them to Silchar. From there, they will board a special train to continue their journey to Sairang.

Restoration work is underway, but NFR said the difficult terrain could delay the process.

Meanwhile, several trains scheduled for November 28 and 29 were cancelled. These included the Agartala-SMBV Express (12504), Silchar-Guwahati Express (15616), Agartala-Deoghar Express (15626), Silchar-New Tinsukia Express (15641), Sairang-Guwahati Express (15610), Rangiya-Silchar Express (15611), Narangi-Agartala Express (15650), Agartala-Narangi Express (15649), Silchar-Rangiya Express (15612), Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express (15617), Guwahati-Silchar Express (15615), Guwahati-Sairang Express (15609), New Tinsukia-Silchar Express (15642) and Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express (15618).

The Rani Kamalapati-Agartala Express (11665), scheduled for November 26, was short-terminated at New Haflong, with its service between New Haflong and Agartala cancelled. The Narangi-Agartala Express (15650), scheduled for November 27, was also short-terminated at New Haflong, with the section between New Haflong and Agartala cancelled.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said restoration work was progressing in full swing, a press release said.

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