Assam: Robbery in Rupahimukh turns mysterious in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Gaurisagar following a robbery case that took place in Rupahimukh on the outskirts of Gaurisagar under the Joysagar police station in the Sivasagar district on Friday night. The robbery remains a mystery, as some local women and residents have described it as a planned drama.

The robbers entered the house of Ranjit Das, a resident of Rupahimukh, when his wife, Rupa Das, was alone. Robbers entered Ranjit Das’ house through the back door at around 7 p.m. on that day. The robbers robbed Rs 15 lakh from the house of Rupa Das, the president of a society of 80 members run by local women. The women members deposit a minimum of Rs 2,000 per month. The deposited amount was kept in the hands of either the secretary or president of the society. Later, they gave loans in interest to the society members. The said amount was kept by Rupa Das, the president of the society.

It is noted that every year in April, the payable interest and capital are distributed among the society members. After the incident, Rupa Das informed the Joysagar Police. Joysagar Police, led by O/C Monuranjan Rajkhowa, immediately rushed to the spot and started their investigation. During police interrogation, Rupa Das revealed that robbers tortured her and forced her to show the money, which she hid under a bed (divan) in her bedroom. Surprisingly, although the CCTV cameras were installed in her residence, they were turned off in the evening because of the increase in electricity tariffs. It has shrouded the entire incident in mystery. To cap it all, even after the robbery case, Rupa Das’ family did not raise any hue and cry except informing the police station. Contrary to the woman’s statement, the police have found some irregularities in the investigation. According to society members as well as local residents, the president, Rupa Das, has conspired to embezzle the funds of the women’s society.

Earlier, the date of fund distribution was April 25. Since then, she has been making some stories about avoiding fund distribution, the members alleged. Whether the incident was planned or true will be revealed only after an impartial investigation by the police.

