Gorchuk-Deepor Beel road in Guwahati faces worsening pothole problem

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gorchuk-Deepor Beel road, which provides an important link between Guwahati, the airport and Rani, has fallen into poor condition, causing difficulties for motorists and regular commuters.

Large potholes have appeared at several points along the road, while sections of the road surface have deteriorated considerably. The damaged stretches have made travel difficult and raised concerns over the safety of road users.

The condition reportedly worsened with the increased movement of heavy vehicles following the setting up of truck parking areas and warehouses along the route. The regular passage of heavy vehicles has put additional stress on the road surface.

Commuters said the damaged road had slowed traffic and increased the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders who had to negotiate the potholes and uneven stretches.

A PWD official of the Jalukbari division acknowledged the condition of the road and attributed the delay in repair work to the ongoing rainy season. The official said bitumen-based repairs could not be carried out effectively during prolonged rainfall.

The department had, however, taken up the repair work on priority and planned to begin it once weather conditions improved. The official said the repairs were expected to be completed before Durga Puja.

With traffic likely to increase during the festive season, commuters and residents along the route were awaiting the proposed repairs to improve the condition of the road.

Also Read: Letters to The EDITOR: Damaged Deepor Beel road affecting commuters