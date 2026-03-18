Government of Assam shuffles senior police officers ahead of poll

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam carried out a major reshuffle of senior police officers following directions from the Election Commission of India, issuing transfer and posting orders in the interest of public service.

According to a notification issued by the Home and Political Department on March 16, 2026, IPS officer Sudhakar Singh, who had been serving as Special Senior Superintendent of Police in CID, Assam, was transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police of Dhemaji. Mohan Lal Meena, earlier Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science in Kahilipara, was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Chirang.

Somalin Subhadarsini, who had been serving as Principal of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy with additional charge of SSP, ERSS (112), was transferred as Senior Superintendent of Police of Majuli. Renukuntla Sheetal Kumar, Commandant of the 1st Assam CDO Battalion, was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police of South Salmara, while Anchal Chauhan, Commandant of the 28th APBn, was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police of Sadiya.

In corresponding changes, Swapnaneel Deka, who had been serving as SSP Dhemaji, was posted as in-charge Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science. Horen Tokbi, SSP Majuli, was transferred as Commandant of the 28th APBn at Howly, Barpeta, while Jagadish Das, SSP Sadiya, was posted as Commandant of the 1st Assam CDO Battalion at Mandakata.

Mrinal Deka, SSP South Salmara, was transferred as Principal of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, with additional charge of SSP, ERSS (112), and Dhruba Bora, SSP Chirang, was posted as Special Senior Superintendent of Police in CID, Assam.

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