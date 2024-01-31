Government of Assam transferred senior police officials in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Home (A) Department of the Government of Assam has transferred the following officials: The notification for the same was issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Trailokya Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF), Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Bongaigaon. Nitya Sonowal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon. Pranab Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF (Kaziranga National Park), Golaghat, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar.

Biswa Kr. Doley, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Dhemaji, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSB), Biswanath. Risheswar Saikia, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Dibrugarh. Raushan Jalal, Asstt. Comdt., 27th APBn., Khajuabeel, Udalguri, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, 20th APBn., Panbari, Dhubri.

Biswajit Deka, Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Bongaigaon, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF (Kaziranga National Park), Golaghat. Kh. Satyendra Singh Hazari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Dibrugarh, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF), Guwahati. Pabitra Khanikar, ACP (VIP Security), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Dhemaji.