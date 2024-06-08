Government Railway Police seizes ganja from a train at Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized ganja from a train at Guwahati Railway Station during an operation carried out on Thursday night.

The consignment of contraband was seized from Train No. 14619, Down Tripura Sundari Express. During the operation, the GRP team arrested three smugglers, including a juvenile, with 15 packets of ganja concealed in their belongings. The total weight of the consignment was found to be 10.228 kilograms. An investigation is underway regarding the recovered narcotics.

