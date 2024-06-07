Assam: Major Ganja Haul at Guwahati Railway Station; Three Arrested

GUWAHATI: In a significant crackdown Government Railway Police (GRP) seized over 10 kilograms of ganja from Tripura Sundari Express at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday night. Acting on tip-off GRP launched detailed search operation. This resulted in arrest of three individuals including juvenile for attempting to smuggle the illicit substance.

The operation targeted train, Tripura Sundari Express. Officers received intelligence about presence of contraband on train. Prompting immediate action. During search 15 packets of suspected ganja were discovered concealed among passengers' belongings. The total weight of seized contraband found to be 10.228 kilograms.

The arrested individuals are now under investigation. Authorities working to uncover further links and networks involved in smuggling operation. This seizure marks continuation of efforts by GRP to clamp down on drug trafficking through railway networks.

This recent operation follows similar bust last month on same train. GRP seized substantial quantity of ganja from two individuals. In that incident. Around seven packets of ganja weighing total of 89.100 kilograms were confiscated. Earlier investigation revealed that individuals were traveling from Agartala. Tripura to Bihar indicating broader smuggling route involving this train.

Recurring seizures highlight Tripura Sundari Express as significant conduit for drug trafficking. Necessitating increased vigilance. Ongoing operations by law enforcement are required. GRP's proactive approach.

Authorities emphasize importance of such operations. In curbing illegal drug trade. Protecting community is essential. GRP's successful busts demonstrate their commitment. Maintaining security and safety on railway networks is vital aspect of public transportation in region.

Investigations are ongoing to trace origins of seized ganja. GRP remains vigilant and prepared to conduct further operations. To dismantle drug trafficking networks.

In conclusion GRP's recent operation at Guwahati Railway Station underscores persistent challenge of drug smuggling via train routes. It also illuminates critical role of law enforcement in curtailing such activities. The seizure of over 10 kilograms of ganja. And arrest of three smugglers reflect ongoing efforts to combat drug trade. And ensure safety and security of public.