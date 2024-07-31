Governor-designate of Chattisgarh Ramen Deka felicitated

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ramen Deka, has been appointed as the Governor of Chattisgarh. The announcement was made by President Droupadi Murmu.

The event was hosted by BJP's general secretary Dipta Ranjan Sharma. Congratulating the newly appointed Governor of Chattisgarh, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said, "Deka who has dedicated over five decades to the BJP, is expected to bring extensive political to his new role. The newcomers of the party have a lot to learn from him. Ramen Deka will be an example for today's generation."

In a statement, Ramen Deka said that he is a well-known person in today's society only because of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

