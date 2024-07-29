Assam: Ramen Deka to Take Oath as Chhattisgarh's Governor on July 31

Deka has also been involved in significant committees and projects, such as the Prime Minister's Model Village Scheme.

This appointment is part of a larger reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu, who has also appointed new governors for ten other states. Some of the new appointees include Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde for Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma for Telangana, Santosh Kumar Gangwar for Jharkhand, and C P Radhakrishnan for Maharashtra. K Kailashnathan has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Menahwile, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the present Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed as the new Governor of Assam. He will be Assam’s 32nd Governor and will replace Gulab Chand Kataria. Acharya has also been given additional charge by the Governor of Manipur.

The new appointments and reshuffle of governors in several states were announced in a communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhawan dated July 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, has been appointed Governor of Punjab and also Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The above appointments will take effect on the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.