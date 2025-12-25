Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Attends Samriddha Assam Skills Conclave

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the Samriddha Assam: Skills and Transformation Conclave 2025 organized by Jankalyan Trust in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Addressing the conclave, the Governor said skill development was central to employment, self-reliance and nation-building, and praised Jankalyan Trust for empowering rural youth through vocational and entrepreneurship-oriented training. He highlighted Assam’s progress in infrastructure, connectivity, health and education, and said the state’s youth were driving its socio-economic transformation.

The Governor also referred to national initiatives promoting skills and entrepreneurship and noted that major projects such as the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad and the fertilizer plant at Namrup would generate employment and boost industrial growth. During the event, he conferred the JKT Samriddha Assam 2025 Award on social worker Parshwa Jyoti Handique, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Governor releases book 'Hum Bharat ke Log'