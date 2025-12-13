Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya releases book 'Hum Bharat ke Log'

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday released a book titled "Hum Bharat ke Log", authored by Prof. Harbansh Dixit, Advisor to the Governor's Secretariat, at the Brahmaputra Wing of Lok Bhavan here. The book is a compilation of Prof. Dixit's articles on law and legal issues. Releasing the book, Governor Acharya said the book ventures into the heart of India's justice system, constitutional values, and the evolving aspirations of a dynamic nation. He commended the author, noting that the book's 51 essays illuminate core constitutional ideals, civic duties, and the progressive direction of Indian society.

He further emphasized that India's dynamic Constitution continues to guide the nation through contemporary challenges such as environmental concerns, digital transformation, and global competition. Referring to recent reforms being introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq, and revision of colonial-era laws, the Governor said these steps reinforce justice, equality, and national unity in the context which are exclusive and unique to India, stated a press release.

