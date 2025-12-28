Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya meets Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange participants

GUWAHATI: A group of 40 students participating in the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

The programme, organized by the North Eastern Council under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and hosted by IIT Guwahati, was held from December 15 to 27, 2025, with undergraduate students from Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh taking part. Interacting with the students, the Governor emphasized national consciousness, service to society and the role of youth in nation-building, and said such exchanges strengthened national integration through cultural understanding.

The students shared their experiences from the programme and said the interaction with the Governor was motivating and enriching, stated a press release.

