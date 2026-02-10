Governor LP Acharya reviews NEP 2020 implementation in Lower Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in secondary education institutions and colleges affiliated to universities of Lower Assam at Gauhati University. The meeting was organized at the initiative of Lok Bhavan, Assam.

The Governor said NEP 2020 was a transformative, learner-centric policy and stressed that colleges must evolve into multidisciplinary centres of skills, research and innovation to support the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He emphasized four-year undergraduate programmes, multiple entry-exit options, the Academic Bank of Credits, skill-based curricula, industry linkages and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the role of teachers, he called for continuous professional development, innovative teaching methods and effective use of digital technology, while also stressing student well-being through sports, yoga, counselling and co-curricular activities such as NCC and Scouts and Guides. He urged teachers, administrators and parents to work together for effective implementation of NEP 2020.

OSD to the Governor Prof. Bechan Lal said institutions should adopt diversified revenue-generation models through public-private partnerships, industry linkages, research projects and alumni contributions to ensure sustainable growth.

Vice Chancellors and representatives from 13 universities and over 400 colleges across 25 districts attended the meeting, along with senior officials of the Higher Education and Secondary Education departments, stated a press release.

