Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends Pariksha Pe Charcha-2026

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday attended the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha-2026, an inspiring interactive programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the examinees as he listened to the Prime Minister by remaining present with the students at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Borjhar, Guwahati.

After the programme was over, Governor Acharya said, “Sitting with the students and listening to the Prime Minister, reminds him of his school days. However, things would have been completely different, had the students of that time got the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister before their examinations”. The Governor said that Pariksha Pe Charcha is not just a programme, but a meaningful dialogue that instils self-confidence, positive life values and a fearless approach towards learning. He observed that the Prime Minister’s motivating words encourage students to rise above the pressure of marks, believe in their own abilities and view examinations as opportunities for growth rather than sources of fear.

Addressing the students, Governor Acharya said that interacting directly with the Prime Minister is a rare and memorable moment in a student’s life. He described Pariksha Pe Charcha as a transformative movement that promotes self-reflection, emotional balance and holistic development, while reinforcing the idea that examinations test knowledge, not one’s true potential.

The Governor said, “True education is that which develops a person completely-in mind, heart and soul.” He added that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on pursuing meaning, not marks aligns education with nation-building and is strengthening the foundation of a Viksit Bharat.

The Governor noted that over the years, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a powerful mass movement, witnessing unprecedented participation across the country. He said the growing number of student registrations reflects society’s deep faith in education and constructive dialogue.

Urging students to believe in themselves, avoid unhealthy comparisons and maintain a balanced routine, the Governor emphasized that consistent effort, inner strength and character ultimately lead to success. He also appealed to parents to support their children with trust and understanding, and teachers to guide students not only academically but also morally and emotionally.

The Governor also reminded the students that they are the builders of India and called upon them to view education as a means of serving the nation, a press release stated.

