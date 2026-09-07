Governor urges Assam students to harness AI and emerging technologies while upholding values

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Geetanagar College and 4th Convocation Ceremony of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences in the presence of Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, and Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Attending at the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium today, Governor Acharya said that Geetanagar College has made a significant contribution to expanding access to higher education and nurturing generations of young minds.

Referring to the college motto, "Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya (lead me to light from darkness", the Governor said that over five decades, the institution has guided students from the darkness of ignorance towards the light of knowledge, confidence, values and achievement. He said that education is not only about acquiring knowledge and skills but also about developing wisdom, character and consciousness.

Addressing the students, Acharya urged them to dream big and make the best use of emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence, space science, biotechnology, semiconductors, renewable energy and startups. He called upon the youth to embrace technology and innovation while remaining deeply connected to their roots, culture and social responsibilities.

Acharya expressed confidence that Geetanagar College would continue to serve as a beacon of knowledge and values and contribute meaningfully to the development of Assam and the nation.

He also attended the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences at the Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir here today.

The Governor said that Assam is witnessing significant transformation in health education and healthcare services, with expansion of medical colleges and nursing institutions, strengthening of health infrastructure and greater availability of advanced treatment facilities. He said that the ultimate purpose of this transformation is to bring quality healthcare closer to the common people.

Referring to the initiative of establishing the state-of-the-art Proton Beam Therapy facility at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at a cost of approximately Rs. 600 crore, the Governor described it as a significant milestone in Assam's healthcare journey

He also urged upon the students to remain abreast of rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, genomics, telemedicine and digital healthcare, while ensuring that technology remains guided by human values. Welcoming the Vice President to Assam, the Governor said that his gracious presence and long years of dedicated public service would inspire the young graduates and give them a renewed sense of purpose.

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