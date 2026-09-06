Assam Governor Honours 95-Year-Old Retired Teacher in Jamugurihat

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TEZPUR/JAMUGURIHAT: In a fitting tribute to his lifelong dedication to the cause of education, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, felicitated 95-year-old Prafulla Kumar Borthakur, the senior-most retired primary school teacher of Sonitpur district, at a programme held at his residence at Madhav, Jamugurihat, in Sonitpur on Saturday.

The felicitation was part of the ‘Governor Assam Varishtha Shikshak Samman’ initiative, under which the governor had directed all district commissioners to honour the senior-most retired primary school teacher in their respective districts on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, in recognition of their lifelong service to the cause of education.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Governor Acharya highlighted the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping generations and strengthening the intellectual and social fabric of the nation. He said that respecting and honouring teachers has always been an integral part of India’s rich heritage and tradition.

Referring to Prafulla Kumar Borthakur’s long journey as an educator, the governor said that he had witnessed the transformation of several generations and that the values, knowledge, and confidence imparted by him had left an enduring impression on the lives of his students. “This is the greatest legacy of a teacher,” he remarked.

Prafulla Kumar Borthakur was felicitated with a citation, phulam gamosa, Eri shawl, xorai, japi, fruit basket, umbrella, and a cheque of Rs 51,000.

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